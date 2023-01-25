Jeremy Renner saved his nephew moments before snowplow accident: Report

It has been revealed that Jeremy Renner saved his nephew from being hit by his snowplow, before being accidentally crushed outside his home in Nevada on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Avengers’ star continues to recover from the dangerous incident, and now the Nevada sheriff’s office is sharing some details about what happened prior to the accident.

I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens pic.twitter.com/kzj2CLYdXA — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 21, 2023

It was reported that Jeremy did not activate the emergency brake on the machine, which made it start sliding sideways, as he was pulling his adult nephew’s truck out of snow just minutes before. The office report explained that “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.”

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office stated that “the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues,” however it is believed “based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.”

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

“When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over,” the report details, adding that the brake indicator light was not working and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” Renner shared days after the accident. It was reported that his nephew helped him while they waited for medical assistance to arrive.