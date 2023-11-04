Jessica Simpson looks back at one of her most difficult moments, and her incredible physical transformation

Jessica Simpson is looking back at one of the most difficult moments of her life. The 43-year-old is keeping it real with her fans and followers as she celebrates six years of sobriety with an emotional message, revealing that she saw an “unrecognizable version” of herself and was encouraged to make some adjustments.

“I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” she wrote on social media, sharing a throwback photo from November 2017.

“Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction and quite honestly I was exhausted. I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor,” she declared.

Jessica explained that apart from her alcohol intake, she was struggling with her mental health at the time. “The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was. I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do,” the actress added, encouraging her fans to be mindful of everyone else’s journey.

“Choose to be kind today because you never know how much someone might need it,” she captioned her latest post, posing next to her lookalike daughter Maxi. This is not the first time Jessica opened up about her struggles, as she detailed in her 2020 memoir ‘Open Book’; “Something’s got to stop. And if it’s alcohol that’s doing this and making things worse, then I quit,” she wrote at the time.