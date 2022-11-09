Jessica Simpson’s fans continue to express concern about her health

Simpson endured a lot of body shaming throughout her 3 pregnancies and lost over 100 pounds after the birth of Birdie Mae. She has also been very open about her sobriety journey, celebrating 5 years without alcohol this year.

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” she wrote in the caption.

Despite the comments, Simpson said she feels “compassion for the opinionated hate that some people can so effortlessly just blurt out with such intensity” on social media.

However, fans are telling the singer in the comments they are coming from a place of concern, and not hate. “You are loved I think people are just genuinely concerned. We can tell something is wrong,” one person wrote. “Not all comments of concern for your health are negative,” added another.

Hopefully, Simpson is doing okay.