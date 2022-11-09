Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreate one of the most iconic scenes in ‘Clueless’

There is no doubt that ‘Clueless’ is one of the most iconic films from the 90s, and even the cast of the cult classic knows it. Fans were thrilled to see Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash reunited after almost 30 years of the premiere of the film, as they took a moment to recreate one of the scenes.

The pair took to social media to share the reenactment of the scene, lip-synching over the original dialogue and posting it on TikTok. “Would you call me selfish?” Alicia, who played Cher, says in the video. To which Stacey, who played Dionne, responds, “No — not to your face.”

Alicia and Stacey can be seen dancing and having fun while saying their lines, even including the iconic line, “Well, there goes your social life.”

It seems the two stars have remained friends throughout their careers in Hollywood, admitting that they missed each other at the end of the video. “We need a Clueless remake. With y’all as the mothers,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Both legends. Nice to see you together again.”

The 27th anniversary of the 1995 film was celebrated in July, with Alicia posting a commemorative video sharing her appreciation for her character. “27 years ago, a bad b*tch was born,” she wrote. “Happy anniversary, Cher!”