Jessica Simpson and her family are all smiles enjoying the holiday season: ‘Feeling festive’

Jessica Simpson and her family are getting into the holiday spirit! The 42-year-old Hollywood star shared some sweet photos with her husband Eric Johnson, as they prepare to enjoy Christmas with their three kids.

“Faux-sure feeling festive with my beautiful family in this Holiday Season,” she wrote on social media, posing with her family as they went on a winter outing to celebrate the holidays.

Jessica wore a blue fur coat, paired with black latex pants and black boots, and accessorized with a blak purse, green sunglasses and a bold red lip.

Fans of the actress loved her outfit and even asked her about her makeup. “Those boots are sickening!” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I need those glasses that’s my color!! You all look gorgeous as usual.”

Jessica’s celebrity friends also took the opportunity to send some love to the happy family. “The most beautiful smiley children,” Rachel Zoe wrote, while Paris Hilton commented, “Beautiful family.”

The celebrity family recently took a trip to Colorado to enjoy the snow and have some fun with her kids. She was also joined by her sister Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, and their three kids.

Fans of the singer recently expressed concern about her health, however Jessica says she is still hurt about people’s comments and judgements. “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise…peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging ‘you will never be good enough.’,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The most important thing I have learned through the last 5yrs without alcohol being a guard for escapism is that I CAN and ALWAYS WILL get through it,” Jessica concluded.