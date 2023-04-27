Jessica Simpson turns up the heat in neon bikini and pink platforms

Jessica Simpson is skipping Spring this year and going straight for Summer vibes. The Hollywood star has fans going crazy after sharing a photo wearing a two-piece bikini, from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS collection.

The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to show off her incredible physique, posing in front of the mirror wearing a neon green bikini and pink Basima platforms from her brand.

“SKIMS Swim + Jessica Simpson Style Shoes = Neon Energy,” Jessica wrote on Instagram. The designer has been serving some chic fashion moments lately, promoting some items from her brand, including her denim line, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more.

When it comes to fashion, Jessica has kept almost all her wardrobe intact since the 2000s. The actress recently revealed to People that she owns a “ridiculous number” of denim shorts, as many of her fans remember her iconic character in the 2005 film ‘Dukes of Hazzard.’

And while she still has many vintage items, she also shared that she is now having more fun with her style and is not afraid to try new things. “The older I get, I lean into the free-spirited version of myself: connection my personality with my eccentricities!” she said to the publication. “I never let people’s judgments get the best of me. My confidence is showing up.”