Bruce Willis’ ladies share an update about his diagnosis, ‘While this is painful, it is a relief’

Bruce Willis’ family has a clearer understanding of his aphasia diagnosis. On Thursday, his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and his daughters Rumer Willis, who is expecting, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis shared a photo of him on the beach with the same caption signed by, “Ladies of Willis/Moore.”



©Bruce Willis





The bonded and blended family shared the news about Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis in March 2022, announcing that he would retire from acting.



“Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support, and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis,” they wrote in the caption.

“In the spirit of that, we wanted to give you an update about our beloved husband, father, and friend since we now have a deeper understanding of what he is experiencing,” they continued. “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

According to Mayo Clinic, FTD is an “umbrella term” for a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. These areas are generally associated with personality, behavior, and language.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement continued.

In frontotemporal dementia, portions of these lobes atrophy, and people can have “dramatic changes in their personalities.” The symptoms vary depending on which part of the brain is affected, but the website says people can become impulsive or emotionally indifferent, while others lose the ability to use language properly.



The father of 5 also shared Mabel Ray, (10) and Evelyn Penn Willis, (8) with Emma. Their love story has been inspirational and beautiful. In December, she shared a special and rare look into their love story, sharing old footage from their first winter together 15 years ago. It was that winter, 15. years ago I fell head over heels in love with him” she wrote, adding the hashtag #loveofmylife.

One of the most admirable things about the couple’s relationship is the maturity, and respect they have as a modern family. Moore, Bruce’s ex-wife and mother of 3 of his children has always been a special part of their life.

They celebrated Christmas together, sharing a photo of Bruce appearing to be in great spirits.



When the Die Hard actor’s aphasia diagnosis was revealed the statement was from all the women in his life. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that,” they wrote.