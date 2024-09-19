Julio Iglesias Jr. is celebrating his girlfriend Ariadna Romero's 37th birthday

Julio José Iglesias Jr., the son of renowned singer Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler, recently posted a heartfelt message on Instagram dedicated to his girlfriend. He shared a previously unreleased photo of the couple to mark Ariadna Romero's 37th birthday, and the post featured a special birthday message.

Iglesias Jr. shared a black-and-white snapshot of the two in his stories with the caption: "Congratulations to my girl, who turns one year older today. You make me so happy! I love you, darling!" He also shared a photo on his feed.

The Cuban model reacted in the comments section and thanked her boyfriend for all the love and happiness. "Thank you, my love, for making me so happy! You are the most wonderful man in the world," she commented.

The couple officially acknowledged their relationship with a joint photo. Since then, they have frequently shared images of their togetherness and openly professed their affection for one another. Moreover, one post reveals that Julio José was introduced to Ariadna's son, Leonardo, born in 2017, to her prior relationship with the Italian musician Pierpaolo Pretelli.

“I met Ari in the United States, I met her in Miami, specifically... At a restaurant, she was working there and we met and started talking, and we got along very well and became friends. And that’s practically how it all started. We’ve been together for 10 months,” he told ¡HOLA! Spain. “We have a fairly formal relationship, now I think time will tell everything, right? I have a very nice relationship with her, she seems like a fantastic girl to me, and I’m very happy.”

He also revealed that he would like to become a family man. “Yes, it’s something I’ve always wanted, I would love to start a family,” he commented and talked about having “4 or 5 children.”

In an interview with ¡HOLA! Spain, the singer and entrepreneur shared details about his relationship with his father, as well as interesting facts such as the humorous nickname he used for him. “To be happy and surround yourself with wonderful people, or at least try to,” he said, referring to the valuable advice his dad gave him.

Enrique Iglesia's brother also agreed he has similarities to his father. When discussing the physical resemblances with the singer of "Baila Morena," he mentioned that he inherited one of his father's most distinctive traits: his charming smile. When questioned about his most cherished memory with his brother, Enrique, he fondly recalled, "The most beautiful memory I have with my brother is going on tour with him when I was very young."

© Getty Images Julio Iglesias, Isabel Preysler, and their children Chabeli, Julio, and Enrique

Julio Iglesias Jr. revealed that one of his father's most impactful gifts was financial support for his university education. The Spanish artist pursued a degree in communication at the University of San Francisco in California, followed by acting training in Mexico. Prior to embarking on his musical career, he contemplated entering the television industry and even made appearances in the American series "Out of the Blue" and served as a host on The Travel Channel.

When talking about the qualities his father appreciates in him, Julio said that his sense of humor is highly valued. Additionally, an intriguing revelation emerged about the nickname his father used to affectionately call him during his childhood: "Kung Fu." However, Julio did not elaborate on the origins of this peculiar moniker.