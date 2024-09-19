Jessica Alba's matching bikini moment with her daughter while on vacation

Jessica Alba has had a very busy year, not just professionally with the release of her latest Netflix project but most recently during her visit to the White House to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. However, the actress has also taken time to spend quality time with her husband Cash Warren, their daughters Honor and Haven, and their son Hayes.

The Hollywood star spent part of her summer in Mykonos, where she had some time to relax and enjoy the warm weather with her family. Jessica documented her vacation, sharing some photos on social media, including a matching bikini moment with her daughter while swimming in the ocean.

© Instagram

Jessica wore a pink bikini, while her daughter Honor wore a patchwork-printed bikini. "Perfect days filled with my humans, salty hair, good vibes, yummy eats & sweet memories," she wrote on Instagram.

© Instagram

The actress has been open about her motherhood journey, previously revealing to People that her three kids have a "really healthy relationship and unconditional love for one another," adding that she is "always going to be there for them."

© Instagram

She also has a great relationship with Honor. "I am so proud of who you have become my Honorcita, you are everything and more my baby girl. Kind, driven, caring, intelligent, bold, silly, independent, emotional, creative, wise, rebellious… all the things," she wrote on social media.

"Thank you for being such an incredibly loving daughter and for being the best big sis," she added. Jessica previously admitted that she found therapy to be beneficial to better her relationship with her kids, as well as to Honor to help her "find her voice."