Gisele Bündchen just wore the perfect fall outfit in latest New York City outing

Gisele Bündchen is changing her wardrobe. The supermodel, who is known for having an active lifestyle in Miami, was recently photographed in New York City wearing a casual chic summer-to-fall ensemble, enjoying the last days of warm temperatures and looking effortlessly cool.

Gisele has been spotted recently going on multiple adventures with her kids and with her romantic partner Joaquim Valente. Most recently, the pair were seen riding water bikes, playing tennis, and even paddle-boarding.

However, the supermodel was seemingly in NYC for business, but this didn't stop her from wearing a fashionable look while staying true to her style. Gisele was photographed entering a building, wearing a pair of faded jeans featuring a high-rise bootcut paired with a gray lightweight top and thong-style sandals.

© Grosby Group

The model completed the casual ensemble with her favorite handwoven bag and dark sunglasses, styling her hair in loose waves and rocking a soft glam makeup look, including a pink lip.

© Grosby Group

Despite always going for a casual look in her daily life, Gisele also likes to have fun with her looks and wear glamorous ensembles. "Fashion is fun because you get to play different roles, right? One day you feel a bit more sassy. A little more sexy," she said to Hodinkee.

© Grosby Group

"Some days you feel more tomboy-ish, some days you feel like you want to arrive and you want people to notice you. And sometimes you're like, "please don't look at me." Sometimes you want to be comfortable and sometimes you want to be, like fatally on fire," Gisele explained to the publication.