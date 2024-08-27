Gisele Bundchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente are all smiles in bike ride in front of Tom Brady's mansion

Gisele Bundchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente have been having the time of their lives in Miami. The pair have been spotted multiple times spending quality time together, going horseback riding, paddleboarding, and playing tennis at the beach.

This time they were photographed enjoying their day and riding water bikes, with Joaquim taking selfies and working on his tan. The pair were seen riding in front of Tom Brady's lavish mansion.



© Grosby Group The supermodel wore a black bikini showing off her toned abs. She paired the look with a cover-up skirt in leopard print and wore a large hat and dark sunglasses to protect herself from the sun. She was photographed having a casual conversation with her romantic partner and Jiu-Jitsu trainer.



© Grosby Group Joaquim was seen smiling and taking selfies of his latest outing with Gisele. He wore green camo shorts and a blue hat, showing his strong physique and enjoying the warm weather in Miami.



© Grosby Group Gisele previously commented on her new romance during an interview with ABC News. “I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” she told Robin Roberts, adding that she was “able to open [her] heart” to someone new." She continued, "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it."



© Grosby Group The couple was photographed riding their water bikes in front of Tom Brady's lavish mansion. Both the model and the athlete have properties in Miami, with Gisele also spending time in Brazil with her family and close friends.