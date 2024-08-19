Gisele Bundchen feels "happy and secure" in new life chapter: Her romance with Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen has been open about her divorce from Tom Brady and her family life during her new life chapter. The supermodel and the athlete have been successfully co-parenting, and both have moved on with their lives after announcing their split in 2022.

Gisele has been looking happy and in love with Joaquim Valente, going on romantic outings and multiple adventures in Miami and Brazil, including horseback riding, paddleboarding, and more activities. Meanwhile, Tom was recently linked to Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader.

While Gisele prefers to avoid mentioning her new relationship to the media, she talked to ABC News about how she has been adapting to her new life following the divorce and commented on a new love.

© GrosbyGroup

“I think there’s easier days than others, and I can only control what I do,” she told Robin Roberts, adding that she was “able to open [her] heart” to someone new." She continued, "Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth, and I’m not apologizing for it."

An insider also revealed to People that the supermodel has been having a positive perspective. “[Gisele is so] busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” a source said to the publication, explaining that she feels “secure and happy."

© Getty Images

The source said that Gisele has "blossomed" after the divorce and has been focusing on spending quality time with her kids, and her inner circle, including Joaquim.

Most recently, the couple was spotted in Miami playing tennis. Joaquim has been photographed sharing some sweet moments with Gisele in recent months.

