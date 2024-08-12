Gisele Bündchen honors the most 'inspiring' man in her life

Gisele Bündchen took to Instagram on Father's Day to express her deep admiration and love for her father, Valdir Bündchen. Father's Day is celebrated in Brazil on the second Sunday in August. In a heartfelt post, she shared a carousel of throwback photos that captured tender moments from her childhood and family life.

Bündchen's message was a moving tribute, filled with gratitude and love. She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to all fathers, but especially to my dear dad. There are no words to express how grateful I am to have you as our foundation, our guide, our example. Your resilience and the way you approach life with curiosity and dedication are inspiring."

© Getty Images Gisele Bundchen, Vania Bundchen, and Valdir Bundchen arrive at the premiere of "Taxi" held at the Jacob Javits Center, New York City. (Photo by Brian ZAK/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Her words reflected her affection for her father and her profound respect for him. The post continued, "Today, more than ever, I wanted to give you a big hug and tell you how much I love you. How lucky we are to have you as a father! I love you, dad!"

Bündchen, known for her close-knit family ties, often shares glimpses of her personal life on social media. This Father's Day post resonated with her followers, many of whom commented on the warmth and sincerity of her tribute.

Gisele's dad has been her rock during hard times. In January 2024, Bündchen's mother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, passed away at the age of 75. Reports of her death at Hospital Moinhos de Vento in Porto Alegre, Brazil, follow news about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. In addition to Gisele, the former banker had five daughters with university professor Valdir Bündchen: Raquel, Graziela, Patricia, Gabriela, and Rafaela.

© Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

During an interview with Harpers Bazaar, the model shared her thoughts about her parents' health while promoting her latest cookbook. "I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today," she told the publication. "You can have all the money in the world. If you don't have your health, it's not possible to buy it back."