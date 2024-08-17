Tom Brady says he's trying to be a great dad as he co-parents with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is doing everything he can to be a great father. The retired quarterback has three children, sharing two with Gisele Bündchen, and on Friday he shared a rare insight into how he’s juggling life as a single dad since their 2022 divorce.

© Getty Tom Brady

The 47-year-old attended the first-ever Fanatics Fest in New York City, where he told Stephen A. Smith he’s staying busy in retirement while juggling fatherhood. “I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids,” Brady said adding, “And all the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent.”

Brady and Bündchen have been co-parenting Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11. He is also the father of 16-year-old son Jack from his relationship with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. “And all the kids, I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there’s a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier,” he told the live audience.

The father of three went on to quip that whenever they call him, he knows they want something. “Every time they call me, I know there is a request. When they don’t call, I don’t hear from them, and when I don’t hear from them, I know they don’t want anything,” he said.

Tom Brady reunites with his kids in Montana

He explained that his kids are starting to appreciate the work that he did to give them a great life. “They begin to appreciate …. as they get older and start to have the responsibilities of an adult,” he said. “When you’re working hard to be a dad and also provide for the family, that does come with being away a bit and being really focused on my job.”

The couple has been co-parenting from various cities. While they both have homes in Miami, Florida, she spends a lot of time in Costa Rica. They were spotted there over the summer with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente. The retired quarterback has made some special memories with his children this summer, visiting a ropes course and finishing in Montana.

© Getty Tom and Vivienne Brady watching the gymnastics at the Bercy Arena on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France

He and Vivian then headed to Paris after his 47th birthday, where they watched Simone Biles compete in the Olympics.