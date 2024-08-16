Serena Williams celebrates Adira's first birthday and shares stunning photos

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian officially have a one-year-old! The couple's youngest daughter, Adira, celebrated her first birthday on Thursday, August 15. On her special day, Serena reflected on her experience becoming a mother of two on social media, sharing stunning photos from her maternity shoot.

Serena and Alexis welcomed their firstborn, Alexis Olympia, on September 1, 2017. The tennis star admitted that before having Adira, she wondered how she could love anything like her. "Olympia is always there for me. Before having a second child, I always wondered, 'how could I love anything as much as I love [Olympia]," she wrote in one of the caption.

"Then Adira came along … she is so special, so fun, so funny, so loving, so sweet and so strong!!!" the mother of two continued. "You see, God makes your heart get bigger. Because my love for Olympia has not dimmed. My heart simply now is doubled the size and I have a greater capacity to love more!"

In another post, Serena explained the meaning of Adira's name with a photo of the family before they became a tribe of 4, with Olympia kissing her belly. "Adira is a girl’s name of Hebrew origin and means ‘mighty,’ ‘strong,’ and ‘majestic,'" she explained.

"The elegant name is popular in many cultures around the world. Adira is the feminine form of the classic name Adir. It is a Biblical name, meaning ‘Strong One.’"

As for how Olympia has been doing as big sister, back in November, Serena told ET she was "navigating it." She loves it," Williams shared, adding that Olympia "prayed" for a sister. "Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis."

