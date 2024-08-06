Why Gisele Bundchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's latest adventure was cut short [PHOTOS]

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente have a lot in common. The celebrity couple is always spending quality time outdoors, keeping an active lifestyle, and going on adventures. The pair have been seen horseback riding, paddleboarding, and playing tennis, among other things.
This time, the supermodel and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor were having fun in Miami. Giselen and Joaquim were photographed playing paddleball with their friends.
Gisele wore a sporty all-black ensemble, paired with a matching hat and sunglasses. She styled her hair in a braid and was seen focused on the game with Joaquim by her side.
Meanwhile, Joaquim wore a pair of camo shorts and a blue t-shirt. The pair wore similar sunglasses and seemed to be enjoying the warm weather during summertime.
However, their adventure got cut short after a massive rainstorm blew in and postponed their game for another day. The pair were photographed covered from the rain and heading back to their car.