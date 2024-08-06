Why Gisele Bundchen and boyfriend Joaquim Valente's latest adventure was cut short [PHOTOS]

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente have a lot in common. The celebrity couple is always spending quality time outdoors, keeping an active lifestyle, and going on adventures. The pair have been seen horseback riding, paddleboarding, and playing tennis, among other things.

© Grosby Group This time, the supermodel and the Jiu-Jitsu instructor were having fun in Miami. Giselen and Joaquim were photographed playing paddleball with their friends.



© Grosby Group Gisele wore a sporty all-black ensemble, paired with a matching hat and sunglasses. She styled her hair in a braid and was seen focused on the game with Joaquim by her side.



© Grosby Group Meanwhile, Joaquim wore a pair of camo shorts and a blue t-shirt. The pair wore similar sunglasses and seemed to be enjoying the warm weather during summertime.

