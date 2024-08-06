Sofia Vergara's latest family outing with boyfriend Justin Saliman, his kids and her pup

Sofia Vergara is getting serious with her boyfriend Justin Saliman. The Colombian icon was photographed having a fun time with her romantic partner after traveling around Europe, and this time, the orthopedic surgeon was joined by his kids.
The celebrity couple spent some quality time together during their latest outing, and Sofia was accompanied by her adorable dog Amore. The pair were photographed going to the movie theater in Los Angeles, wearing casual ensembles.
Their latest outing comes days after their return from Italy, as the actress organized a family trip with her son, Manolo Gonzalez, and her inner circle.
Sofia documented her time during her vacation, with Justin being by her side the whole time.
The couple was all smiles, dancing in Italy at one point, as shown in one of Sofia's Instagram clips. She also shared some photos from the trip, where they were seen having dinner, going horseback riding, and sightseeing.