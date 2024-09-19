Eva Mendes talks about Ryan Gosling's relationship with her dad: 'He doesn't speak English'

Eva Mendes is currently in New York City promoting her new book 'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.' The actress and author has revealed that her family is very supportive of her new project, including her husband Ryan Gosling, and their two kids, 10-year-old Esmeralda, and 8-year-old Amada.

The Hollywood star also gave a glimpse into her family life, including Ryan's relationship with her 'Cuban Papi' Juan Carlos Mendez. "With Cuban Papi the thing that was so funny is that my Dad doesn't speak English," she explained to Jimmy Fallon, "and he is been in the country for 50-something years, so when Ryan and he hang out is very much like 'My baby. Beautiful!'"

© NBC

Eva made her best impression of her dad, imitating his accent and revealing how they communicate despite him not speaking English. She previously explained that her new book "opens the door for you to talk about a lot of things that when I was a child, we didn't talk about things like this. Because you know, [it was said], 'The kids don't have worries, they're kids.'"

"But kids do have worries," she continued, "Today it's a different time and parents have to communicate with their kids," Eva said that one of the reasons she was inspired to write a book was to connect with her kids.

Apart from talking about her book, Eva was asked if she had any desire to go back to acting. "I don't know. If there — you know — if there's interesting roles," she said to Good Morning America, talking about her last 2014 role.

"I kinda felt like I did it, ya know? I was like, I just worked with Ryan Gosling, who's, like, the best. And I had such a — I don't know — it was such a high off my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, 'This is a good time to just Seinfeld it and just walk out.' So, who knows?"