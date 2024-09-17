Why Eva Mendes' daughter Esmeralda had an emotional moment while reading her new book

Eva Mendes is sharing her excitement about the release of her new book. The Hollywood star has published her new book 'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries' and she has the support of her family, including her husband, Ryan Gosling, and their two kids, 10-year-old Esmeralda, and 8-year-old Amada.

During her latest interview with Good Morning America, the actress-turned-author revealed that her daughters "love" the new book despite being "very harsh critics." She went on to explain that she "got really excited" after noticing a moving moment that Esmeralda had while reading the book.

© Eva Mendes/Instagram

"My little girl who just turned ten was having a hard time and I swear to you, I walked into her room, and she is reading the book," she said, adding, "That really got to me."

Eva previously explained that her new book "opens the door for you to talk about a lot of things that when I was a child, we didn't talk about things like this. Because you know, [it was said], 'The kids don't have worries, they're kids.'"

© The Hapa Blonde Eva Mendes in New York City with her new book 'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries'

"But kids do have worries," she continued, "Today it's a different time and parents have to communicate with their kids," Eva said that one of the reasons she was inspired to write a book was to connect with her kids.

© Getty Images Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling, and their two kids at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

"Like all parents, I wish I had more time with my girls. Some days I only have a few minutes to connect with them. I love reading books with them to have my quality time." Eva Mendes

'Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries' explores "the story of a little girl facing endless scary worries" described as a "deeply relatable story about a subject that all parents can likely connect with: the bedtime struggle."