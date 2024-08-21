Eva Mendes shares a rare and hilarious glimpse of traveling with her and Ryan Gosling's children

Eva Mendes knows how important stuffed animals are for children, but she also knows when enough is enough. The mother of two shared a rare and hilarious look at what it's like traveling with 9-year-old Esmeralda and 8-year-old Amanda, who she shares with Ryan Gosling.

© IG: @evamendes Eva Mendes was on stuffy duty

In her Instagram story, where she has 6.5 million followers, Mendes shared funny selfies looking flustered while carrying her children's stuffed animals on a plane. "Sooooo I guess they're a significant part of my carry-on now? Is this the new norm?" she captioned one of the photos.

© IG: @evamendes Eva Mendes travels with the kids

The 50-year-old beauty shared another one explaining that they tried to bring TWELVE on the plane. "Btw, these are only 3 of the 6 that traveled with us. But at least I talked them down from 12," she quipped.

There are no signs pointing to where the family, who was at the Paris Olympics, is traveling or if Gosling was along for the trip. The couple is notoriously private, which could be the secret to a long-lasting and happy life in Hollywood.

On Wednesday, Mendes shared some stunning selfies that could have been taken wherever they were off to. Wherever she was, it was someplace cold, unlike California. "Wayyy too excited for sweater weather," she captioned the carousel. In the mix of photos were quotes on parenting that resonated with her.

It’s no secret that Mendes stepped away from entertainment after she welcomed her children into the world. It’s a decision she made so she could be there for her daughters. “It was like a no-brainer. I’m so lucky, and I was like if I could have this time with my children — and I still work, I just didn’t act, because acting takes you on location,” she said. “It takes you away,” she told the outlet.

Mendes explained they pretty much had a “non-verbal agreement.” “It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ‘Okay he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here,’” the happy mom who started her own sponge company said.