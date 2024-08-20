Ashley Biden, daughter of President Biden, introduces her father with an emotional speech at the DNC; 'My best friend'

President Joe Biden was one of the key speakers at the Democratic National Convention, which kicked off yesterday in Chicago. Ashley Biden, a social worker who rarely makes public appearances, introduced him with a touching and emotional speech, sharing key moments between herself and her father with the audience.

© Tom Williams Joe and Ashley Biden at the DNC yesterday

"Dad always told me that I was no better than anybody else, and nobody was better than me. He taught me that everyone deserves a fair shot and that we shouldn't leave anyone behind. That's what you learn from a fighter who has been underestimated his entire life," she said.

Ashley touched on various important topics in her speech, including her childhood her wedding, where her dad was more emotional than her, and the fact that Biden remains one of the most important figures in her life. "Dad, you are still my best friend," she said.

She also touched upon the death of her brother Beau, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer. "After Beau passed, I got this tattoo on my wrist. It says, 'courage, dear heart' — a reminder to myself to keep going, to get back up, like my dad has always done," said Ashley. "He has taught me that a courageous heart is a miraculous thing. A courageous heart can heal a family. A courageous heart can heal a nation and maybe even the world."

You can watch the full speech below.

Ashley called Biden the 'OG girl dad'

Aside from touting some of Biden's political accomplishments, Ashley shared what a great dad he was in her life, calling him the "OG girl dad."

"And he wasn't just a girl dad. I could see that he valued and trusted women," Ashley said. "How he listened to his mother. How he believed in his sister. And most of all, how he respected my mother's career. Dad was always there doing everything he could to be a true partner to her. Dad, you always tell us but we don't tell you enough that you are the love of our lives and the life of our love."

