Shakira is all smiles with her niece Isabella during a special night in Miami

Shakira is showing her support for her niece Isabella. The Colombian singer is always there for her family, and this time was no exception, as she decided to attend a special event in Miami, where Isabella was presenting her work at an art gallery to raise funds for kids in Cartagena.

Photos from the event were shared on social media, with the singer and the painter posing together in front of the paintings. Shakira wore an all-white look, which consisted of a white top, a matching jacket, and wide-leg trousers. She completed the ensemble with a white purse and minimal jewelry.

Meanwhile, Isabella wore a denim dress paired with a blue tube top and strappy sandals. The pair styled their hair in loose waves and shared their appreciation for each other. The event was attended by 150 guests who were happy to participate, and the painter took to Instagram to share the meaning behind her work.

"I started working on [the paintings] in my room in Brooklyn, then my parents house in Miami, then my dads passion project in Brickell, then my uncles apartment in Cartagena, and finally finished them in my tweenage bedroom that I gutted and turned into my temporary studio. Now I’m back where I started, in Brooklyn, getting ready to go back to school and keep working on my studio practice of course!!" Isabella wrote.

She also urged her followers to keep donating as they have yet to meet their goal. "Unfortunately, we did not reach our donation goal and now we need your help to be able to carry out the medical brigade in Cartagena in November," she added.

