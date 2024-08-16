Lucien Laviscount talks about Shakira's work ethic and reacts to dating rumors

It has been months since Lucien Laviscount was linked to Shakira after he guest starred in the Colombian singer's music video with Cardi B for their track "Puntería." Ahead of the release, the mom of two took to social media to share the official images of the musical venture. The snaps, which featured the British actor known for his role in the hit series "Emily in Paris," went viral as the pair were captured in an embrace, exuding an undeniable chemistry.

Immediately, fans began linking Shakira and Lucien, which became a great marketing opportunity for her album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women Don't Cry). It also gave followers a non-confirmed perspective on Shakira's love life after parting ways with Gerard Piqué, a separation saga that broke the singer's heart but also earned her more money and awards and cemented her status as one of the greatest Latina interpreters of all time.

© GettyImages (L R) Lucien Laviscount and Shakira attend as Shakira performs live at TSX In Times Square on March 26, 2024 in New York City.

The actor and the singer added fuel to the dating rumors when they were captured arriving at Carbone for dinner on March 26, right after Shakira's surprise concert in Times Square, New York City. Months later, Laviscount publicly reacted to the tittle-tattle during a red carpet and premiere event for "Emily in Paris" Season 4 Part 1 at The Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles.

When ET asked what was the most surprising thing he learned about Shakira and Cardi B, the actor exclaimed, "their work ethic is second to none." Adding: "I've never done a day like I think we did. They worked so, so hard, and how they managed to stay so humble and beautiful. Every point throughout the time that I was with them, is magnificent to witness."

Addressing the dating rumors, he seemed confident. " I think people are gonna speculate. They're gonna do, do what they do. I love to create. I love to do what I do. And as long as I can continue to do things like this and to make people happy and smile and take people on journeys, yeah, I just want to tell stories," he said, neither confirming nor denying he was dating Shakira.

© Getty Images

Lucien also said he doesn't know if he would be able to attend the VMAs to celebrate Cardi B and Shakira's nominations but he encouraged fans to support them. "I'm not too sure, I see what schedule is saying, but, get out there and vote for it," he suggested.

Shakira’s life as a single woman

Shakira had great moments with her ex; however, she enjoys being “husband-less” after parting ways with Gerard Piqué over a year ago. This process helped the Colombian star regain her groove and rekindle the relationship with her first love—music.

© Kevin Mazur/MG24 Shakira at this year's Met Gala

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the mom of two revealed she feels “free,” and her newfound freedom led to her new album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran—her first in seven years. “I’ve been putting out music here and there, but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” Shakira said. “I didn’t have time. It was the husband factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work,” she continued, referring to how she put Piqué‘s career first so she could stay at home and take care of their sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. Shakira and Piqué called it quits in 2022 after 11 years together.