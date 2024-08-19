Shakira shares an exciting sneak peek into her 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour' rehearsals

Shakira is gearing up for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, which kicks off on November 2. In preparation for performing at major stadiums and venues, the Colombian singer is fully dedicated to perfecting her choreography and maintaining top physical condition. She has been using her Instagram account to give her fans a sneak peek into her rehearsals with her dancers. She posts photos of stretching sessions and snippets of the choreography they have been working on to surprise the audience.

The mom of two is deeply involved in producing her songs to ensure they sound great for her fans. She also collaborates closely with music producer Alex Castillo to fine-tune singles such as "Puntería," "Te Felicito," and "BZRP Music Sessions #53" to ensure they exude energy for the live performances.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

After the triumphant release of her latest chart-topping album, Colombian superstar Shakira has announced her highly anticipated world tour, aptly named the “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.” As entertainment company Live Nation informed, this tour promises to be an electrifying showcase of Shakira’s dynamic stage presence and extensive hits catalog. "The countdown to my tour is on, and we’re officially in rehearsals season! 💃 Can’t wait to bring the energy to the stage and see all of you! #LMYNLWorldTour," the star shared on Instagram.

Shakira announced the first dates of her world tour in mid-April. The tour begins in Palm Desert, California, on November 2 and continues to Phoenix (November 7), Los Angeles (November 9), San Antonio (November 16), and Dallas (November 17). She will return to her home, Miami, on November 20 and continue through cities like Charlotte and Washington before heading to Canadian territory.

She will perform in Toronto on November 30 and also make stops in Brooklyn (December 5), Boston (December 8), Montreal (December 10), and Chicago (December 14). The year will end with a show in Detroit on December 15.

"I’m so thrilled to announce the first dates for my LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR, a celebration for my wolfpack! The first leg of the tour will be across North America, the only chance to experience the show in a more intimate way! International dates to be announced soon, so stay tuned," she said. Fans in Latin America and Europe eagerly await the announcement of tour dates. Her songs have had a special impact in these regions, supporting her through the best and worst moments of her career and personal life.

© Carmen Mandato Shakira at the Copa America

Known for her high-energy shows and captivating stage presence, Shakira will bring to life tracks from her latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” and classics from her legendary repertoire. The tour announcement came on the heels of Shakira’s surprise appearances at Coachella and Times Square, where she treated fans to exhilarating performances showcasing the energy and excitement they can expect on the upcoming tour.

Shakira’s latest album, “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” has already made a name in the music industry, breaking records and earning critical acclaim. Within 24 hours of its release, it became the most streamed album of the year and was certified 7x platinum. With hits like “Puntería” featuring Cardi B topping the charts, Shakira continues to solidify her status as one of the most influential artists of our time.

© Buda Mendes MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Shakira performs at the halftime show during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

This tour marks Shakira’s first since her wildly successful “El Dorado World Tour” in 2018, where she mesmerized global audiences with her unparalleled talent and charisma.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Routing