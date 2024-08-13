Is Ben Affleck buying Shakira's Miami mansion?

Ben Affleck and Shakira might be making a business deal. According to various news outlets, Shakira has been meaning to sell her Miami house for some time now. While the property is luxurious and boasts an amazing location, she's run into some problems due to the home's infrastructure.

© Michael Loccisano Reports claim Ben Affleck might be interested in buying Shakira's Miami mansion

A journalist named Omar Suarez explained some of the problems that buyers have encountered when browsing the house. "No one wants the home due to its conditions," he said in Spanish. "All of the buyers have backed off when they've learned of some of the arrangements she made. The bathrooms are located below water level and when it rains in Miami, all of the sewer water ends up at the home."

Journalist Kike Calleja reports that there is a buyer that remains interested in the property, even if their identity has yet to be revealed. Calleja claims the new buyer thinks the home is "wonderful." The buyer is rumored to be Affleck or Will Smith and was linked with Shakira through Marc Anthony.

Shakira's home is equipped with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, a gym, and a small pier, allowing boat owners to leave their vehicles docked and take them out conveniently. The home also boasts all manners of celebrities and notorious people as neighbors.

© Cindy Ord/MG24 Shakira at the Met Gala

Shakira's life in Miami

Shakira and her sons, Milan and Sasha, have been living in Miami for over a month. It appears like she's enjoying her life to the fullest, acquiring more notoriety than ever. Over the past year, Shakira has attended all manner of notorious events hosted in the US, from the Miami Grand Prix to various award shows. Earlier this month, she was photographed in a restaurant on Miami beach with a man who has yet to be identified. Onlookers recorded the two having dinner by the seafront, with the two enjoying their chat and their drinks.