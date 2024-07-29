Salma Hayek shows off a special gift from her friend Shakira

For Salma Hayek, supporting other women, particularly fellow Latinas, has always been a priority. This commitment was on full display this past weekend when the actress proudly showcased a special gift from her friend, Shakira. The heartfelt gesture highlighted her deep affection and admiration for the Colombian singer and her work.

© MICHAEL TRAN The actress was excited about the gift she received from the singer

On her Instagram profile, Salma Hayek shared a series of photos where she is holding a special edition of Shakira's latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. The album was autographed with a heartfelt message for the actress: "For Salma, with love and admiration," wrote the singer of Antología before signing her name.

Salma expressed her gratitude and excitement in the caption, writing, "Music for the weekend. Shakira! Shakira! Long live Latinas!" She posed with the Colombian singer's album in hand. Shakira didn't miss a beat and quickly commented with a kiss emoji to show her appreciation.

© IG:Salma Hayek The actress proudly showed off her gift

Salma's admiration for Shakira

This isn't the first time Salma has shown her love for Shakira. On February 2nd, the actress posted a heartfelt birthday message to the singer. "Happy Birthday, Queen Shakira, you're a music goddess. Thank you for your music," Salma wrote. The post featured a video of her working out on a treadmill while dancing to "Hips Don’t Lie."

In the clip, Hayek mimicked Shakira's signature dance moves, effortlessly shaking her chest and hips while staying on the treadmill. She even mixed in scenes from Shakira's iconic music video, joking, "Warning: If you don't have Latina or Arab roots, don't try this at home." It was a playful nod to how challenging it is to keep up with the Colombian superstar.