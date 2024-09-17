Lauren Sanchez says Jeff Bezos is 'the man of her dreams' ahead of their wedding: 'He loves my kids'

Lauren Sanchez is sharing her excitement for her upcoming wedding with Jeff Bezos. The former journalist and the Amazon CEO are known for being open about their love for each other, always sharing romantic moments while on vacation and supporting each other in their personal and professional lives.

During a recent interview with Extra, Lauren revealed what she is most excited about when it comes to marrying Jeff. “He’s amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him, and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to," she admitted.

Lauren also said that she is "most excited" to "marry the man of [her] dreams." Just last week the media personality gave some insight on their relationship while speaking at the e 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City.

© MICHAEL TRAN Lauren Sanchez at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party with Jeff Bezos

"They love to capture us at red carpet events or vacationing, but it's such a tiny piece of who we are. It's easy to judge off of a photo but people don't really know me," she said, adding that Jeff is always supportive of her decisions and projects.

© Tasos Katopodis Lauren wore a red corset dress to a state dinner at the White House in Washington, DC.

"Jeff puts me out there and he encourages me to get there and do my thing," Lauren said, following the publishing of her new book. 'And I'm lucky to have a partner like that. We really support each other

Despite admitting that she is grateful for her large platform, where she focuses on good causes, Lauren also said that she is not looking for fame. "I don't wish fame on anyone, it's nothing I ever wanted," she said. "It can make you hide because it's scary to put yourself out there and have people comment about your life who don't know you. I've shed a few tears, trust me."