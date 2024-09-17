Ivanka Trump and her kids wear their best for Synagogue in Miami

Ivanka Trump and her children wore their best to their local synagogue. Ivanka and her family were photographed earlier this week as they walked to the temple near their home in Miami, with all of them wearing the appropriate clothes for the occasion.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump going to the synagogue in Miami

Ivanka wore a light blue dress with darker details on the edges and the middle. She paired it with beige sandals, and a matching sunhat. She styled her hair in a ponytail and walked alongside her children, Theo, Arabella and Joseph.

The kids were also dressed up, with the boys wearing shorts and knit polo tops which they paired with colorful sneakers. They were also riding their scooters to the synagogue. Arabella wore a black dress that she paired with sneakers. She also wore her hair in a ponytail.

© GrosbyGroup Ivanka Trump and her kids

Ivanka and Jared Kushner's life in Miami

Following their years spent in the White House while Donald Trump served as president, Ivanka and Jared Kushner relocated to Miami. The couple seems to be enjoying their new home, and are often photographed taking part in many of Miami's outdoor activities. Over the past months, Ivanka has been photographed with her kids doing all manner of outdoor sports, from motocross to water sports like jet skiing and surfing. Earlier this month, she and Kushner were photographed riding jet skis with their kids, afterward opting to spend some time enjoying the sunny day aboard a boat.

In July of this year, Ivanka shared a sweet tribute celebrating her daughter's 13th birthday. "Happy 13th Birthday to my incredible daughter, Arabella! Watching you grow into a teenager feels like a dream," she wrote.

"Arabella, you inspire and amaze me every day. You are a remarkable young woman and my heart overflows with love for you. Happy Birthday."