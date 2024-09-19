Aubrey Plaza opens up about suffering a stroke in her 20s; 'I forgot how to talk'

Aubrey Plaza is an incredibly successful actress, known for her interesting projects. She started off her career as a comedian, involved in shows like "Parks & Rec." Nowadays, she's starring in independent films and prestige shows like "The White Lotus" and "Agatha All Along," the new Disney+ series that debuts this Friday.

© Gilbert Flores Aubrey Plaza at the premiere of 'Agatha All Along'

In an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Plaza opened up about the stroke she experienced when she was 20 years old, and the perspective that it provided to her life. Plaza shared that she experienced the stroke when she was 20 years old and that it occurred while she was arriving at a friend's apartment.

"It was really a freak thing, honestly," she said, explaining that doctors believed it was related to the birth control pills she was taking at the time.

"The craziest thing about it was... kind of the coolest thing about it was... it happened mid-sentence. I took the train to Astoria to have lunch with my friends and I walked into their apartment and in mid-sentence, it just happened," she said.

Plaza revealed she was paralyzed for about a minute, losing her motor skills. "The freakiest thing was that I forgot how to talk," she said. "You start to understand that your brain is not you," she said, sharing that while she tried to speak and that she knew the answers to the questions that were being asked of her, her brain couldn't form the words.

Details about Plaza's new show, 'Agatha All Along'

Aubrey Plaza is currently promoting "Agatha All Along," a spin-off from the series "WandaVision." The series follows Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), the villain of the original series, who's forming a coven of her own after losing everything. Plaza's role has been shrouded in some secrecy, with many believing that she serves as the series' villain.

Other exciting rumors linked to the show include possible cameos from Selena Gomez, who plays a within the Disney show "The Wizards of Waverly Place," and Xochitl Gomez, who starred in the film "Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."