Aubrey Plaza preaches about Latin diversity in stunning in cover story

Aubrey Plaza has had an incredible year. The beloved actress and comedian starred in “White Lotus,” winning acclaim and award nominations for her performance. In a new interview, she discussed her work and called for Latinx diversity in media.

Plaza was featured on the cover of Vanity Fair, wearing various stunning outfits. When discussing an article that talked about herself and Jenna Ortega playing moody Latinas, Plaza instantly broke into a smile. “I love that,” she said. “That sh*t is important to me, because that’s my whole thing. Even with April Ludgate, it was like, Come on. Sofia Vergara is not the only Latina personality. There’s other ones! A lot of the characters I play, even with White Lotus—it’s important to normalize that there’s all kinds of different Latina people. I mean, all my Puerto Rican cousins are, like, morbid. Morbid shit is going on over there!”

Latinas are often pigeonholed in roles where they’re limited by their sex appeal and upbeat characteristics, with actors like Plaza and Ortega adding new dimensions to them.

This year, Plaza was selected as one of Time 100 most influential people of the year. Her tribute was written by Amy Poehler, who called her a “profoundly” actor and one of her closest friends. “She cares deeply about her craft and her friends and has become one of the most interesting actors working today. Plus, she speaks Spanish and can hit a fastball,” she wrote.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian shares ‘challenging’ part of parenting: ‘I cry myself to sleep’ Loading the player...