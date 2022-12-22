Aubrey Plaza tells Drew Barrymore to be her ‘mommy’; breaks the internet

Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore had a weird exchange that rattled the internet.

Plaza was a guest at Barrymore’s podcast “Drew’s News,” where the two broached multiple topics, among them, the success of Plaza’s show “The White Lotus” and motherhood.

Aubrey Plaza at this year’s CNN Heroes event

As they start talking about Barrymore being a parent, Plaza said, “You're a dream mom. I wish you were my mom.” She then adopts a baby voice and says, "Be my mommy!"Barrymore was game and said, "I'll say the same thing I say to my girls. Get back in my belly."

Plaza, who’s no stranger to awkward comedy, pushed things further. "Feed me, put me to bed," she said. "I'm good at it too. I put them in the nook of my arm and I hold them and I pet them,” said Barrymore. “Oh god, what I wouldn't do to put you to bed.”

The exchange predictably broke the internet. “Losing my mind over this conversation between Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore,” wrote someone. “I’m gonna say this again…Aubrey Plaza is to women what Oscar Isaac is to men. And I’m NOT explaining,” wrote someone else.

I’m gonna say this again…Aubrey Plaza is to women what Oscar Isaac is to men. And I’m NOT explaining pic.twitter.com/T9UVg6ZnUR — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) December 20, 2022

A fan also said that they wanted “live in the nook of [Aubrey’s] skull” in order to understand her mind.

Aubrey Plaza is the queen of awkward interviews and has been featured on several programs following her succes in “The White Lotus.” Plaza starred in the seven episode series and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Supporting Actress.