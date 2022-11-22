Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences 13th Governors Awards©GettyImages
Aubrey Plaza goes blonde and looks stunning

Plaza debuted her new hairstyle at the Governors Awards.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Aubrey Plaza is going with a radical change of style. This past Saturday, the “White Lotus” star debuted a blonde hairstyle that made her look like an old Hollywood icon.

Plaza looked stunning at the Governors Awards

Plaza wore a black gown that she paired with multiple elegant accessories. She wore silver rings, bracelets, and earrings and had her hair held up in a bun.

A closer look shows her red manicure and pedicure, which matched with her red lipstick and her dark eyeliner, and eye shadow.

She debuted a new and totally different hairstyle

Plaza has had a big year in terms of her career. Aside from starring in one of HBO’s most famous series, she’s starred in multiple beloved films. In the near future, she’s scheduled to star in “Agatha: Coven of Chaos,” the spinoff of “Wandavision.”

“I’m always surprised that, when I do something new, there’s always that one person who says, ‘There she goes, doing the Aubrey Plaza thing again.’ I can’t change the sound of my voice. I only have my own instrument to work with,” she said in an interview with Backstage. “Anyway, I sound bitter, but I’m not. But I am always surprised that people use ‘deadpan’ to describe some things that I’ve done. It just feels a little reductive. But that’s my journey.”

While Plaza hasn’t shared if her hairstyle is part of a new role or if she simply wanted a change of look, she looks great.

