Aubrey Plaza strikes a pose while dressed as a witch in New York

Aubrey Plaza is ready for Halloween.

Scheduled as a guest on “The View,” Plaza pleased New York photographers and people walking by with various poses while wearing a witch costume.

©GettyImages



Plaza smiling on the streets of New York.

Plaza smiled at the camera as she provided the paparazzi with various angles and shots. She wore a long black wig with a black dress and lacquered heels. She also wore black sunglasses and a witch hat that tied the whole look together.

©GettyImages



Plaza striking a witchy pose.

In one of the shots, Plaza opened her arms dramatically for the camera and showed off her translucent cape.