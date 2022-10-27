Aubrey Plaza strikes a pose while dressed as a witch in New York

Aubrey Plaza is ready for Halloween.
Scheduled as a guest on “The View,” Plaza pleased New York photographers and people walking by with various poses while wearing a witch costume.
Plaza smiled at the camera as she provided the paparazzi with various angles and shots. She wore a long black wig with a black dress and lacquered heels. She also wore black sunglasses and a witch hat that tied the whole look together.
In one of the shots, Plaza opened her arms dramatically for the camera and showed off her translucent cape.
Plaza is a fan of witches, even publishing a book called “The Legend of the Christmas Witch.” “I had this idea of dressing up like a witch and going to scare children while also throwing presents at them,” said Plaza on the Ellen DeGeneres show, where she appeared dressed as the titular Christmas Witch.
Plaza is currently promoting her work on the second season of “The White Lotus,” the award-winning HBO series. She plays Harper, one half of a couple that’s away in Sicily for a vacation with another succesful and beautiful couple, convinced that there’s something off with their picture-perfect relationship. Since this is “The White Lotus,” she’ll likely be proven right.
The anthology series co-stars Jennifer Coolidge, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Michael Imperioli, and more. It premieres this Sunday on HBO.