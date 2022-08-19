Aubrey Plaza talks about the time she gave her sister a stripper pole

Aubrey Plaza shared some intimate details of her family. In an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Plaza talked about the time she gave her sister a stripping pole, and about some of her upcoming films, which are premiering this month.

The stripping pole conversation was prompted by guest host Nicole Byer, who introduced Plaza while comedian Guillermo Rodriguez danced on a pole. “Does it do it for you?” asked Byer. “Yes. No, it does,” said Plaza.

“Do you pole dance, do you strip, do you frequent strip clubs, tell me about it,” said Byer.

“I don’t but I actually got a pole for my sister as a quarantine activity because that’s what we do in my family. I took her to Vegas to see the Magic Mike show for her 21st birthday and she was dragged up onstage and she had a knack for it. I encourage good hobbies for my little sister,” said Plaza. When talking about the placement of the stripping pole, Plaza explained that it was a quarantine gift, so her sister was staying with her dad. “She installed it in my dad’s basement,” said Plaza. “So he was just like a proud papa going downstairs like, my daughter,” said Byer. “Honestly he really likes it. that’s kind of like my dad is. he was more excited about it than she was. I think it’s still there,” said Plaza.

Plaza also discussed some of her upcoming projects, which include the second season of the show “The White Lotus,” and the film “Spin Me Round,” which were both shot in Italy, with her spending almost a full year there. “They recognized me from my acting in a little film called ‘Dirty Grandpa’,” said Plaza of her Italian fans. “It was really big in Italy because it stars Robert De Niro,” she said. “In Italy, they say ‘Nonno Scatenato,’ that’s how they say ‘Dirty Grandpa,’ so I walked down the street and they’d be like ‘Nonno Scatenato!’ and everybody would be like, ‘What are they shouting at you’ and I’d be like ‘Dirty Grandpa,’” she said, proudly.

Plaza has two films in theaters now, “Emily the Criminal” and “Spin Me Round.”