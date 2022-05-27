Ray Liotta: Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro mourn the loss of the Hollywood star

Hollywood stars are mourning the loss of one of the most talented actors. Ray Liotta’s death announcement shocked the film industry, with many actors and directors publicly sharing emotional messages remembering the star.

It was announced that Liotta died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic at 67. He was on location filming the movie ‘Dangerous Waters’ and accompanied by his fiancee Jacy Nittolo.

“We were deeply saddened to learn of Ray’s passing, it’s a tremendous loss and our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, fiancé Jacy and daughter Karsen,” producers of the film shared to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actor was known for his iconic roles throughout his successful career in Hollywood, from playing Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams (1989), to Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story (2019), Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move (2021) and Alan Taylor’s The Many Saints of Newark (2021).

“He was so uniquely gifted, so adventurous, so courageous as an actor,” Martin Scorsese stated, sharing his experience working with him, “Playing Henry Hill in Goodfellas was a tall order, because the character had so many different facets, so many complicated layers, and Ray was in almost every scene of a long, tough shoot.”

“He absolutely amazed me, and I’ll always be proud of the work we did together on that picture,” the acclaimed director declared.

“My heart goes out to his loved ones, and it aches for his loss, way too early.” Robert De Niro stated, “I was very saddened to learn of Ray’s passing. He is way too young to have left us.”

©GettyImages



Ray Liotta, Robert de Niro, Paul Sorvino and Joe Pesci on the set of Goodfellas, directed by Martin Scorsese.

Kevin Costner recalled his baseball scene in the film ‘His Field of Dreams’ sharing a clip and writing, “Devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta’s passing,” adding, “While he leaves an incredible legacy, he’ll always be ‘Shoeless Joe Jackson’ in my heart.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Karen Friedman Hill in Goodfellas shared a sweet photo of them on social media, writing “I can be anywhere in the world and people will come up and tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas. Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same… Ray Liotta.”