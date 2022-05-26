Jennifer Lopez reacts to the death of ‘Goodfellas’ star Ray Liotta

Jennifer Lopez took to social media to publish a heartfelt message after learning about the passing of her good friend Ray Liotta, known for Field of Dreams and Goodfellas.

According to the actor’s publicist, the star passed at 67 in his sleep. “Ray was working on a project in the Dominican Republic called ‘Dangerous Waters’ when he passed. He passed in his sleep,” Jennifer Allen told CNN. “He is survived by his daughter, Karsen, and his fiancée, Jacy Nittolo.”

©GettyImages



Ray Liotta poses with an award during the Festival Honors & Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch presented by Newport Beach Film Festival at The Balboa Bay Club And Resort on October 24, 2021 in Newport Beach, California.

Lopez worked with the late New Jersey native on NBC’S Shades of Blue. “Ray was my partner in crime on Shades of Blue … the first thing that comes to mind is he was so kind to my children. Ray was the epitome of a tough guy who was all mushy on the inside,” she began.

“I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch. The original Goodfella. We shared some intense moments on set those three years! When I first heard he took the job on Shades of Blue, I was thrilled, and the first time we walked on set to do our first scene together there was an electric spark and a mutual respect and we both knew this was going to be good,” the actress assured.

©GettyImages



Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta seen on location for ‘Shades of Blue’ in Manhattan on August 29, 2017 in New York City.

“We enjoyed doing our scenes together and I felt lucky to have him there to work with and learn from,” Lopez added. “Like all artists he was complicated, sincere, honest and so very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so accessible and so in touch in his acting and I will always remember our time together fondly. We lost a great today … RIP RAY … it’s so sad to lose you what seems way too soon … I will remember you always. Sending so much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.”