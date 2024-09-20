2021 Miss Dominican Republic reveals she suffered second-degree burns during pressure cooker explosion

Debbie Aflalo alarmed her followers after disclosing that she had experienced a home accident resulting in severe injuries. The former Miss Universe Dominican Republic shared on her social media platforms that she had faced a life-threatening situation when the pressure cooker she was using unexpectedly exploded during a routine day at home.

The incident resulted in second-degree burns on multiple areas of her body, as well as first-degree injuries to her face. "I fell victim to a pressure cooker explosion, an experience I wouldn't wish upon anyone. It was a highly traumatic event. Thanks to my mother's prayers and divine intervention, I am recuperating well and felt compelled to share my story with you," stated the 31-year-old model, emphasizing the hazards of using this kitchen appliance.

© Getty Images Debbie Aflalo walks the runway wearing Giannina Azar at Los Angeles Fashion Week Powered By Art Hearts Fashion Fall/Winter 2022 on March 17, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

"I saw how the silicone ring of that pot flew off at the moment of the explosion," she explained. "All the water fell on my face, chest, arms, and abdomen."

During cooking, a pressure cooker failure can lead to the violent release of its contents due to a damaged or improperly closed lid. This causes the steam inside to escape. The model, who is half Dominican and half Israeli, said she is recovering well and is thankful for the opportunity to share her experience.

A reasonably common home accident

Debbie was taken aback by the extent of the shock and pain caused by the burns and was startled to discover the prevalence of such kitchen accidents. This realization occurred while receiving treatment from the nursing staff in the emergency room, prompting her to advocate for increased awareness of kitchen hazards.

"I suggest that you better not use them, and if you are going to use them, be very careful. Leave the kitchen, come back when it is ready, turn it off, and let it rest there until it cools down. It is very dangerous," she warned.

Debbie Aflafo's education and pageantry years

In 2021, Debbie achieved a significant milestone by clinching the prestigious Miss Universe Dominican Republic title. This remarkable achievement paved the way for her to proudly represent her country on the global stage at the renowned Miss Universe pageant.

© Getty Images Miss Dominican Republic Debbie Aflalo presents herself on stage during the preliminary stage of the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 10, 2021. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Debbie's multifaceted pursuits and accomplishments reflect her diverse talents and academic qualifications. In addition to her successful career as a professional model, she holds a degree in Diplomacy and International Relations, which showcases her intellectuality and interest in global affairs.

Furthermore, fueled by her passion for the fashion world, she pursued studies in Fashion Design. Notably, her adventurous spirit and desire to explore the world led her to pursue qualifications as a Cabin Crew member and attain a Master's degree in International Trade, underscoring her dedication to broadening her horizons and gaining a deep understanding of global commerce and travel.