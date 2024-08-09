Cardi B almost miscarriage third child after a scary accident

Cardi B has opened up about a terrifying experience that almost led to a miscarriage, shedding light on a "freak accident" that left her in significant pain and fear for her unborn child. The rapper, who recently announced that she is expecting her third child with estranged husband Offset, shared the details of the incident on X Spaces.

"I was going down the stairs, and I slipped a little," Cardi B explained. "I practically fell, but I was trying to prevent myself from falling, so I was holding myself on the railing. My foot still slipped, and I kind of busted my a*s." Despite her efforts to prevent a full fall, the impact was significant. "I felt a weird jerk, like a pop, and I couldn't get up really."

The incident occurred shortly before the artist publicly revealed her pregnancy on August 1, just one day after filing for divorce from Offset. Cardi B, who is already a mother to 6-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari and 2-year-old son Wave Set, was left in immense pain following the fall. She described feeling a sharp pain in the area where she is carrying the baby, which caused her concern.

After falling asleep, Cardi B awoke to a terrifying realization. "I couldn't move my bottom at all," she said. "Like, just moving my feet was hurting the bottom of my stomach. I couldn't move." Alarmed by her condition, she went to the hospital, where doctors discovered that she had torn a ligament in her pelvis."I dilated, and I was having contractions every two minutes for a whole 24 hours," Cardi B revealed. The medical team monitored her closely as she endured intense pain and was unable to move for two days straight. To ensure the safety of both mother and child, Cardi B was advised to stay in bed and undergo physical therapy.

The news of Cardi B's third pregnancy surprised fans, especially given the recent turbulence in her relationship with Offset. The couple, who married in 2017, has had a rocky journey, including a previous divorce filing in September 2020 that was later called off. However, the July 2024 divorce filing suggests that their relationship is again on uncertain ground.

Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her third pregnancy, sharing the joyous news with her millions of followers. The post, which featured a stunning photo of Cardi cradling her baby bump, quickly went viral, garnering an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she wrote.

Details about Cardi B and Offset's divorce

Page Six confirmed that Cardi B had filed for divorce. While there have been rumors of Offset infidelities, it appears like the split was mutual and amicable, with sources claiming the couple had been growing apart. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” said an insider. This is something she wants to do.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."

The relationship seems complicated, but Cardi says they’re best friends, making it even harder to split ways. When asked what she decided to do about the marriage, she told the outlet, “We think it through because we love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”