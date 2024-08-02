Cardi B seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy and divorce from Offset

Cardi B made her first public appearance since announcing her third pregnancy and filing for divorce from her husband, Offset. The rapper proudly displayed her growing baby bump in a cropped grey tracksuit as she was spotted leaving a hotel in New York City. The sighting marks a significant moment for Cardi B, who has been the subject of intense media scrutiny since she revealed her latest personal milestones.

Cardi B seen for the first time since announcing her pregnancy and filing for divorce from Offset.

Cardi B took to Instagram to announce her third pregnancy, sharing the joyous news with her millions of followers. The post, which featured a stunning photo of Cardi cradling her baby bump, quickly went viral, garnering an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow celebrities. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!" she wrote.

The pregnancy announcement was particularly poignant given the rapper's recent decision to end her six-year marriage to Offset, a member of the hip-hop group Migos. Cardi B cited irreconcilable differences in her divorce filing as the reason for the split, signaling the end of an era for one of hip-hop's most talked-about couples. Cardi B shares two kids with Offset: Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2.

Details about Cardi B and Offset's divorce

Page Six confirmed that Cardi B had filed for divorce. While there have been rumors of Offset infidelities, it appears like the split was mutual and amicable, with sources claiming the couple had been growing apart. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” said an insider. This is something she wants to do.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."

Cardi B and offset hold hands after the Met Gala at an after party

In May, the “Puntería” singer shared some insight into their on-and-off relationship with Rolling Stone. Cardi and Offset secretly married on Sept. 20, 2017, and welcomed their first child, Kulture, on July 10, 2018. She filed for divorce two years later, on Sept. 15, 2020, amid cheating rumors. However, they reunited the following month, welcoming their second child, Wave, a year later in September 2021.

After a rollercoaster of allegations, messy Instagram lives, and pointing fingers, Cardi B confirmed that she was single in December 2023. But in the last few months, fans have wondered if they were back together. Sharing an update, she did not list Offset as someone who lives in her home, per Rolling Stone. “When Offset comes around, he comes around, so he’s a helping hand, too,” she told the outlet.

© Getty Images

The relationship seems complicated, but Cardi says they’re best friends, making it even harder to split ways. When asked what she decided to do about the marriage, she told the outlet, “We think it through because we love each other. It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?”

For Cardi, while they’re each other’s “cheerleader,” she says they’re from “two different worlds,” and her career takes over her life. “My career comes first, then my kids come second. And then sometimes I don’t realize that I’m putting so many things before my relationship,” she said. Later in the interview process, Cardi reframed her priorities, saying, “My kids come first. My kids come before anything.“