Cardi B reveals she's pregnant after filing for divorce; 'With every ending comes a new beginning!'

Cardi B is welcoming changes and new beginnings. In a new Instagram post, Cardi B shared the news that she's pregnant with her third child, sharing some pregnancy photos that show off her stomach. Yesterday, it was announced that she had filed for divorce from her partner Offset, whom she married in 2017.

The news was shared on an Instagram post made up of two images. In them, Cardi B is seen wearing a red gown that shows off her stomach, which is beginning to show evidence of her pregnancy. She holds on to her belly and appears to be located on a rooftop with a stunning view of the city.

She welcomed her third baby in the caption, appearing to reference the end of her marriage to Offset. "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!" she wrote.

"You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!"

Cardi B shares two kids with Offset: Kulture, 6, and Wave, 2.

© Jose Devillegas Cardi B and Offset

More details about Cardi B and Offset's divorce

Earlier today, Page Six confirmed the news that Cardi B had filed for divorce. While there have been rumors of Offset infidelities, it appears like the split was mutual and amicable, with sources claiming the couple had been growing apart. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” said an insider. "This is something she wants to do.”

“It’s not something that happened overnight… They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger over time. It’s become unavoidable."