How Pax Jolie-Pitt is recovering one month after his terrifying accident

It's not an exaggeration to say that Pax Jolie-Pitt is lucky to be alive. The 20-year-old adopted son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was in a rear-end collision on July 29th in Los Angeles after he plowed into a car idling at a red light. To make things even scarier, the young man was riding his e-bike without a helmet.

© The Grosby Group Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, was spotted making a stylish exit from a Los Angeles smoke shop on his Talaria Sting R MX4 Electric Dirt Bike.

Following his accident, which he was admitted to the ICU Ward, a source told PEOPLE he suffered complex trauma. There have been little details about the extremity of Pax's injuries, but a source recently told the outlet he is doing "OK." The insider said, "he’s still recovering and receiving treatment."

Following the injury a source told TMZ that Brad was very concerned about Pax and was "shocked and emotional." They said the 60-year-old was getting a "steady flow" of information from "concerned people around the family."

As for his mom, in an interview with Hollywood Reporter, she confirmed that Pax was recovering from the accident but declined to discuss details. Angelina is really private, but in the same interview, she shared a rare insight into her life as a mother.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Pax Jolie-Pitt are seen on August 16, 2023 in New York City.

Her film Maria premiered at the Venice Film Festival to an eight-minute standing ovation on August, 29, and she had the help of Pax and his older brother Maddox, 23, as part of her crew.

She said she had their emotional support for the film, which brought both physical and emotional pain, and it was the first time they ever heard her cry that way. "It really meant a lot that my boys were with me on Maria. When I would have really heavy times, they would come over and just give me a hug or a cup of tea," she told the outlet.

"That was probably one of the more intense things was that — usually when I’m expressing that much pain, it’s not in front of my children. You really try to hide from your children how much pain and sadness you carry. And so for them to be with you when you’re expressing it at such a level, I think it was the first time they ever heard me cry like that. That’s usually for the shower," the Oscar Award-winning actress continued.