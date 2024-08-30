Ranking Kim Kardashian and North West's TikTok dances

Kim Kardashian and North West have a massive following on their joint Instagram account "Kim and North" with 19.3 million followers. Their account has almost more than double Kim's page, 9.7 million. The mother-daughter duo have amassed millions of views with their videos, especially when they're dancing. While Kim looks more enthusiastic about participating in some videos than others, the 43-year-old came clean on Instagram Thursday, admitting that she enjoys the "forced tik tok dances a litttttttle bit." In honor of her admission, we are ranking their best TikTok dances.

1. Oompa Loopa dance

Things got unhinged but amazing earlier this year in March when Kim and North got momager Kris Jenner to participate in a dance to the Oompa Loompa song for their earlier Easter party.

2. Mariah Carey and Monroe's cameo

In February 2023, they kept the Christmas spirit alive with Mariah Carey and her daughter Monroe. The epic collaboration put this dance high on the list.

3. Simple but memorable

January 2023 brought one of their more simple but memorable dances because they really committed to the facial expression.

4. Kylie and Koko's Kameo

They gained over 84 million views when Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian joined them for a dance. The sound was removed, but you get the idea.

5. Christmas 2022

Christmas 2022 brought a more complicated dance video in amazing outfits.

6. Charli XCX "Apple"

In August 2024 they jumped on the dance trend for Charli XCX's "Apple" showing off their own unique styles. This is the video Kim posted on her IG, admitting she's having fun.

7. Penelope Disick's cameo

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick joined Kim and North for the animatronics trend and the trio nailed the simple choreo.

8. Kim starts getting out of her shell

Fans remember how shy Kim used to be when it came to dancing. Fans were shocked when she posted this video in February 2023, which earned 65M views.

9. 2023 Halloween

Kim and North's 2023 Clueless Halloween costumes were epic. Although they looked amazing it was one of their easiest choreographs putting it lower on the list.

10. NYC days

During their recent stop in NYC, they had fun dancing to Kehlani, at one point getting a pomeranian in the mix.



