Pet of the week: The dog of the richest man in the world, Anant Ambani, has his own Mercedes vehicle

Meet the richest dog in the world. Anant Ambani's golden retriever is one lucky pup, as he also enjoys all the comfort and luxury of being one of the most important members of the family. Happy was seen attending the lavish wedding of Anant and Radhika Merchant back in July, and he has already gained a lot of attention.

Apart from being surrounded by everything that money can buy, Happy also has his own team and transportation. The pup has his own Mercedes G400d, a luxury diesel SUV worth around $360,000.

© Tiktok Happy was spotted enjoying Anant Ambani's lavish wedding

This is also not Happy's first vehicle, as reported by Automobil Ardent India. The publication shared a photo of the white Mercedes and revealed that the dog previously had a Toyota Vellfire, and a Toyota Fortuner, which means that this is a big upgrade.

© Automobili Ardent India/Instagram Happy's car is a Mercedes G400d

The family has a preference for Mercedes cars, including the security team. Happy was spotted having fun at the wedding ceremony earlier this summer, sharing a sweet moment with Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's daughter Aadiya Shakti.

Happy was also present for the family photos and he was also at Anant and Radhika's engagement ceremony in January 2023, playing a big part in the occasion, as he was the ring-bearer at the time.

The adorable pup is seen as one of the kids of the family, as Nita Ambani revealed that she is a "dog mother" and explained that they have a love for animals, as her son has rescued 5,000 stray dogs. However, Happy is the only furry member of the family.

