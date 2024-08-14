Nina Dobrev and Shaun White share emotional tribute to their late dog Steve: Pet Spotlight

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev are mourning the loss of the athlete's pet Steve. The 13-year-old pup sadly passed away after health issues and the celebrity couple decided to share an emotional tribute, including some photos of their sweet moments together.

Shaun took to social media to explain what happened to his fans and followers. "With a heavy heart I wanted to let everyone know that Steve’s health took a turn for the worse recently and he passed away peacefully at the age of almost 13. I’m absolutely devastated by this loss," he wrote on Instagram.

He also talked about the moment they met and how they became great friends over the years. "I raised him from a pup and he was the perfect amount of fun, loving, and crazy that you would want in a dog," he continued. "He gave big French Bulldog energy till the end. I feel blessed to have had him as my dog and best bud."

"Love you forever buddy," he concluded, adding a red heart emoji. Nina also shared the post on Instagram Stories and wrote; "Love you Steve," adding broken heart emojis. Some of the pics included Steve as a puppy, taking a nap with Shaun, and one where they posed together.

Fans of the pair took to social media to send their support. "I'm so sorry Shaun. What a beautiful life he lived with you," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Rest easy little buddy! Much love and strength to you and yours," adding, "I'm so sorry for your loss, he had the best daddy ever. Sending you lots of love."

