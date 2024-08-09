Pet Spotlight: Olympic swimmer wins gold in honor of her late dog Rio

Sharon van Rouwendaal of the Netherlands honored her late dog Rio in the best possible way after winning the gold medal following an intense 10,000-meter race in the Seine during the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The beloved Pomeranian was named Rio after her Olympic gold win in Brazil. Unfortunately, Rio passed away in May after a series of health struggles following lung surgery.

The swimmer revealed that her “world stopped,” and she went through a difficult moment. Sharon said she stopped swimming for weeks after the tragic news, but it was her dad who helped her overcome the situation with a sweet message.

"My dad said… ‘just do one more race and give it everything and swim for him.’ So I had a tattoo three days after the cremation and I said, ‘Let’s try it and I will swim for him with my whole heart’ — and I did it — I won for him,’” she stated.

Sharon had an emotional moment as the race was over, showing Rio's paw print tattooed on her wrist. "You are and always will be the most important thing in my life. I hope you get some rest. I will never forget you. Mummy loves you," she wrote on Instagram.

The swimmer previously shared a message following the death of Rio, adding photos and clips of their best moments together. "The doctors tried to restart your heart but nothing helped or worked," Sharon wrote. "Today I need to say goodbye to my little man who has given me the best feeling in the world, better than any medal I ever won, better than any swimming moment I have ever experienced."

