Pet of the week: Meet Chichí, Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar's puppy

It seems Christian Nodal and Angela Aguilar are expanding their family. The Mexican singer recently welcomed his new puppy Chichí following news of his relationship with Angela, and the couple are taking the adorable cocker spaniel everywhere they go, including on their latest trips.

Nodal was recently on tour and decided to introduce Chichí to his fans and followers on social media, showing a series of photos with him aboard his private plane. "Chichí and I are ready for you Spain," he wrote on Instagram Stories, holding the pup in his arms before getting on the plane.

© ChristianNodal/Instagram

He also shared a photo showing the pup cuddling with him during the flight, revealing that they are now inseparable. Nodal went on to share his excitement during an interview with La KW, admitting that he is thrilled to have Chichí in his life.

“You have no idea, he’s an incredible soul. Yesterday was the first day he slept with me and it had never happened before, he would cuddle up with me and everything," the singer said. "Then he would wake me up and he wouldn’t go back to sleep until I fell asleep. I think he’s going to be great company."

© ChristianNodal/Instagram

He also confessed that he was great company during the flight and helped him stay calm. "There was turbulence on the plane and it helped me a lot, he was asleep," Nodal said.

© ChristianNodal/Instagram

Just like the singer, Angela is known to be an animal lover, as she is always accompanied by her pup Gordo, and constantly talks about her day with him, being an important member of his family.

