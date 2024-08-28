Paris 2024 Paralympic Games: Opening Ceremony, how to watch, sports included

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games starts today, August 28, with the Opening Ceremony in France's capital kicking off 12 days of athletic excellence. Bringing together athletes with various physical, visual, and intellectual impairments from around the globe, the games conclude with the closing ceremony at the Stade de France on Sunday, September 8.

© BERTRAND GUAY Ecuador's delegation arrives during the Parade of Nations as part of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony started at 20:00 local time at Place de la Concorde as 4,400 Paralympic athletes from 184 delegations celebrated the commencement of 11 days of competition, starting tomorrow, August 29. An enhanced encore will air on NBC at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the Paralympic Games:

You can watch the action via the Paralympic YouTube Channel and the International Paralympic Committee website (geo-blocking restrictions may apply).

In the United States, you can catch the action on NBC and Peacock. Check out your local broadcasters on our Paris 2024 broadcasters guide here to find out more ways to watch.

What sports are included in the games

© Andy Lyons

More than 4000 athletes from around the world compete in 549 medal events adapted for different abilities. Emphasizing inclusivity and accessibility, athletes are classified based on the type and extent of their disabilities to ensure fair competition. Here are the sports, both individual and group that you can watch the Paralympians compete in.