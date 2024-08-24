Trinity Rodman 'resets' with her boyfriend after winning Olympic Gold

Everyone deserves a well-needed rest, especially after winning an Olympic gold medal. Trinity Rodman has been enjoying some downtime after helping the United States win their first gold for the women's national team since 2012.

© Kristy Sparow Trinity Rodman poses with her gold medal

On Friday, the talented forward shared a gallery of photos with her boyfriend, with the same first name, Trinity Benson, soaking up the sun and enjoying the water in a beautiful location. "My❤️ [much needed reset]" she captioned the post.

Trinity and her boo were living the good life, cuddling and sharing kisses aboard a yacht in their swimsuits. She also shared some of their downtime, like facials and walks.

Some photos must have been taken right after the games because she said goodbye to her signature pink hair a few days after the Olympics, writing in an Instagram Story, "Me to my pink hair: your work here is done." Her natural golden curls were popping in the more recent photos.

The USWNT clinched its fifth Olympic gold in women's soccer with a 1-0 win over Brazil in the final. Trinity's "Triple Espresso" teammate scored the game-winner goal in the 57th minute.

Trinity squared

Trinity was previously dating Chris Kuzemka, celebrating his 21st birthday in August 2023. It's unclear when they broke up.

Her new boo, Benson is an undrafted free agent in the NFL from Texas who was most recently part of the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2023, per People. Trinity went Instagram official in May 2024, "Trinity squared 🫣😘," she captioned the cheeky post.

It took until August for Benson to follow suit, sharing photos with Rodman a few days after her Olympic win. "A Proper Introduction. 🫶🏾" he captioned the post. Trinity was in the comments quipping, "Wow I made it 🫣😘."