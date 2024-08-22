Peso Pluma and his girlfriend get matching tattoos

Love comes and goes, but tattoos are forever... unless you get them covered or removed. Peso Pluma and his girlfriend Hanna Howell have taken the next step with their relationship, getting each other's names tattooed on their bodies.

© The Grosby Group Peso Pluma and his girlfriend on a date night

El Gordo Y La Flaca shared the photos on Instagram Tuesday, showing the TikToker with Peso Pluma's government name, "Hassan," tattooed on her wrist. The Mexican singer, born Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, has "Hanna" on his, adding to a big collection of tattoos for the 25-year-old.

It's unclear when the tattoos happened, but tweets are going back to July with fans saying he got her name tattooed.

This week the couple was spotted leaving The Nice Guy in West Hollywood after a date night. She's been accompanying him on his world tour, and they took advantage of the day off for a fancy Italian dinner.

Peso Pluma and Hanna's date night (Credit: Grosby Group)

Hanna Howell silences the haters

Howell is currently private on Instagram and has removed the ability to comment on her TikTok account. The woman has been facing a lot of hate and trolls since they made their relationship public. Peso Pluma's posts that she is featured in are filled with rude comments about her appearance and age, which is unknown.

Despite the hate, it's clear the "La Bebe" singer is happy with his girlfriend, recently admitting that they are in love. He sat down with Bobby Althoff for The Good Podcast on July 26, in an episode released on August 14, wearing Howell's satin scarf adorned with red cherries. He confirmed to Althoff that he has a girlfriend, and when she asked if he was in love, he responded, "Yeah."

The couple is so serious that they even got a dog together. Howell shared a TikTok with the puppy, explaining that it's the dog she's wanted since she was a little girl.

The puppy has been accompanying them everywhere and was even at Baja Beach Fest with his team before the couple arrived via helicopter for his performance. HOLA! had the opportunity to meet the puppy outside a hotel, where he sniffed our hand in an exclusive interview.

Will Peso Pluma stay loyal?

© Allen Berezovsky Nicki Nicole's fans were angry when news broke that he cheated

Peso Pluma's new relationship comes after a public cheating scandal with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Nicole. Right after making their red carpet debut at the GRAMMYs together, and only three months into their relationship, viral videos showed the singer with another woman at a hotel in Vegas.

“Respect is a necessary part of love. What you love, you respect. What you respect, you cherish. When you’re not cherished, and when there’s no respect, that’s where I draw the line; that’s where I leave,” Nicole shared in a statement on Instagram at the time.

He was later linked to Anitta, sharing a kiss on stage and enjoying some nights out, but it doesn't seem like things ever got serious. Time will tell if this new relationship is a forever kind of love that will keep the global superstar loyal and happy.