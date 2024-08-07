Peso Pluma and Hanna Howell become 'pawrents'! The couple introduces their furry child

Peso Pluma, the renowned interpreter of corridos tumbados, and his girlfriend, Hanna Howell, have joyfully expanded their family by adding an adorable golden retriever puppy. The couple recently shared the exciting news, posing with their new furry friend in a heartwarming TikTok video. Hanna Howell, a model originally from Kansas, expressed her delight in the video's caption: "I finally got the dog of my childhood dreams. I'm so obsessed."

The video features the couple lovingly cradling the puppy as if it were their baby, sealing the moment with a kiss for their newest family member. The couple's affection for their golden retriever is evident as they embrace the puppy tenderly and joyfully. This addition to their family has not only brought them closer but also highlighted the deep bond they share.

Who is Hanna Howell?

Hanna Howell, known for her active presence on TikTok, where she boasts 82,000 followers, frequently shares glimpses into her personal life. Her relationship with Peso Pluma first caught the public's attention when she posted a photo holding his hand, sparking fan curiosity. Telemundo says Hanna is fluent in Spanish, strengthening her connection with the Mexican singer.

The couple's romance has been the subject of much admiration and speculation, especially after sharing a kiss backstage following Peso Pluma's recent performance in the United States.

Peso Pluma New Look

The renowned Mexican singer celebrated for his chart-topping hits like “Ella Baila Sola,” has surprised his fans with a dramatic transformation in his appearance. Known for his signature mullet, which had become a fashion statement among children and young adults in Mexico, Peso Pluma has decided to switch things up with a completely new haircut.

Leaving behind the iconic mullet that defined his look, Peso Pluma now dons a clean shortcut at the back, maintaining an open and stylish top. This daring change has swiftly become the topic of discussion, igniting a surge of anticipation and excitement among his devoted followers.

The new hairstyle marks a significant departure from Peso Pluma’s previous image, showcasing his willingness to evolve and experiment with his style. This change reflects his growth and readiness to influence fashion trends continuously. By embracing a fresh appearance, Peso Pluma reaffirms his status as a trendsetter in the music and fashion scenes.

The public’s response has been overwhelmingly positive, with numerous fans expressing their admiration for Peso Pluma’s bold decision. During an interview, the singer revealed that his haircut “was a mistake.” The star said he was getting his hair done in Medellin, Colombia: “I went to record a video there when I was just starting my career. I realized that they were cutting it the wrong way, but when I looked in the mirror I thought that I didn’t look so bad. I kept it and people went crazy,” he told Jimmy Fallon.

